Kaduna Gov Reappoints Abbas as SSG, Makes more Appointments

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has re-appointed Balarabe Abbas as the secretary to the Kaduna State government (SSG).

Abbas’ reappointment was contained in a statement on Monday by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to the governor.

Also reappointed, according to the statement, are Dr. Salisu Suleiman, Principal Private Secretary and Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser-Counsellor.

The statement further announced the appointments of James Kanyip, a lawyer, as the Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the

Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, while Peter Jones​​​ is to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff, Administration.

Besides, the statement announced the appointments of 13 more aides to the governor.

They are the appointments of Zainab Mohammed​​ as the Senior Special Assistant, Economic Matters/Administrator of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship Programme; Adejoh Momoh​​​, Special Assistant, Research and Documentation; Joel Adoga​​​, Special Assistant, Administration; Mubarak Mohammed​​, Special Assistant, Project Implementation; Hosea Sani​​​, Special Assistant, KADGIS; and Maimuna Zakari​​, Special Assistant, Priority Projects.

Other appointees are Halima Idris, ​​​Special Assistant, Creative Arts Development; Tamar Nandul​​​, Special Assistant, Inter-Governmental Relations; Peculiar Nwaohiri​​, Special Assistant, Abuja Liaison Office; Elias Yahaya,​​​ Special Assistant, Programmes; Iliyasu Jega​​​, Special Assistant, Protocol; and Umar Farouk Saleh​​, Personal Assistant.

The statement asked all special advisers to continue in their current roles until the expiration of the tenure of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“Further announcements on appointments and reappointments will be made after the newly-elected Kaduna State House of Assembly convenes,” the statement added.