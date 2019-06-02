Sustain Lessons Learnt during Ramadan, Etsu Nupe Urges Muslims

Laleye Dipo in Minna

As Muslims look forward to the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has admonished them to sustain the lessons learnt during the holy month.

The Etsu Nupe, who gave the admonition at the final Ramadan lecture held at the Umaru Majigi Central Mosque in Bida on Sunday, said: “We must maintain our God-fearing acts which we exhibited during the fasting period.

”Muslims should strive to maintain all their good deeds after the fasting period and shun all the evil and devilish acts they abstained from during the Holy month of Ramadan,” the traditional ruler said.

Alhaji Abubakar, who is also the chairman of the state council of chiefs, said: “These noble virtues include patience, piety, philanthropic gestures and love for one another.”

He said Muslims should abstain from adultery, cheating, stealing, alcoholism, devilish acts and drug abuse.

The monarch said before reminding the faithful that fasting was not only about abstaining from drinking and eating during the holy month but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad was sent by Almighty Allah to come and do, as well as preach.

The traditional ruler said it was only with the fear of Allah that Muslims could meet their needs and enjoy their possessions on earth and therefore appealed to well-to-do Muslims in the country to assist the less privileged with food items and other basic needs.

Abubakar urged Muslims in the country to use the remaining days in the month of Ramadan to pray fervently for national peace and progress, adding that the two major religions in the country preached peace, unity and love for one another, saying: “We should always strive to maintain these virtues at all times.”

He said that without peace and unity, “socio-economic development will continue to elude the country”.

The royal father however called on the nation’s leaders at all levels to lead the people with the fear of God, stressing that: “They should always remember that they will all account for their deeds on the day of reckoning.”

Similarly, the Chief Imam of Bida, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun, urged Muslims to fear God and always remember the day of reckoning.

Lima-Yakatun told Muslims to stop accumulating unnecessary wealth because “we will all account for how we acquire every kobo before Almighty Allah at Aljanah”.

Hundreds of Muslims attended the final Ramadan lecture.