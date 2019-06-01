‘With Digital Technology, Nigerian SMEs can Become Global Giants’

Bennett Oghifo

Globacom has said the right application of technology could assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to overcome present limitations and leapfrog into the global business arena.

Based on the observation, Globacom’s Head, Oil and Gas, Business Solutions, Adekunle Adeleke, therefore called on the small and medium enterprises to adapt the various digital solutions offered by the company to improve their businesses and position themselves for competitiveness even outside the country.

Adeleke said this at the African Food and Products Exhibition held over the weekend at the Continental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was organised by the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce and supported by the telecommunications operator.

He said Globacom acknowledges the role of SMEs as drivers of the economy, and had therefore put in place affordable and innovative products and services which could promote them.

“We understand that no two businesses are alike and that each has its own unique needs. To address these needs, we offer a range of customized and community-driven voice and data connectivity solutions that help to manage different networking systems. These include internet connectivity, mobile money solutions, Wide Area Connectivity (WAN), credit check for postpaid subscribers, and mobile solutions for establishments,” Adeleke said.

“So, we have an extensive infrastructure that covers the entire country, a reliable network, the platforms and connectivity for digital transformation that will make small and medium businesses competitive all over the world,” he asserted.

He said Globacom was ready at all times to collaborate with businesses to design specialised ICT solutions that would address their requirements, and described the theme of the exhibition “Sustainability and Innovation: Pathway to Business Success for SMEs” as important to the efforts to increase trade relations between Nigeria and other countries.

Adeleke stated that with the nationwide Glo 4G LTE service powered by the Glo 1 submarine cable, Glo is in a very good position to meet the communication needs of SMEs and design relevant solutions for their business growth and sustainability.