Bamidele Urges Fayemi to Defend National Interest

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele yesterday charged the new Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi to pursue national interest with patriotic zeal for his reign to be memorable.

Bamidele, also a senator-elect representing Ekiti Central, also urged Fayemi not to sacrifice those interests that would be of immeasurable values to the lives of Nigerians for primordial sentiments, saying it “is the best way to inscribe his name on the sand of time as patriotic national leader.”

He gave the advice in a congratulatory letter he addressed to Fayemi yesterday, commending his bravery to vie for such a plum seat among the 36 governors, which had confirmed his administrative and political competence to be able to lead such a sophisticated body.

Bamidele urge him to prove his mettle the way he did in Ekiti, where his development programmes had made him a darling of many, who perceived him as an accomplished and uncompromising public servant .

He said, “Let me congratulate Fayemi for adding another fitted and colourful cap to his feather with this appointment. He has proved to be a leader that can be trusted in Ekiti.

“He had added panache to governance and took Ekiti beyond the beggarly and pedestrian level being witnessed in the past. So this is a well deserved victory.

“Now that he has launched himself to national reckoning, he should bring his vast experiences to work in partnership with the federal government and all the governors to be able to add values to the lives of the Nigerian citizens.

“Fayemi must pursue those things that will bring development to the people. As the leader of the NGF, Fayemi must use his position to unite all the diverse ethnic groups and interests, for Nigeria to get the right value expected of him.

“This is the only alternative for him to have an indelible mark that would remain a reference point in the history of our country,” the senator-elect said.