For ‘2 Weeks in Lagos’, Beverly Naya, Gavor Re-ignite  Chemistry  

In the movie 2 Weeks in Lagos, starring Mawuli Gavor (Ghanaian) and Beverly Naya (Nigerian) the characters seem to have carried over same chemistry from ‘Chief Daddy’ movie, writes

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Watching the trailer which was released just prior to its first screening at the world’s largest film festival, the Canes Film Festival, in France on Friday May 17, one cannot but almost tell what the movie ‘2 Weeks in Lagos’ is all about. Here is a line from the dialogue “Otunba Ayodeji has asked your father to be his running mate. That is why we have arranged for you to marry his only daughter,” Joke Silva tells Mawuli Gavor.

The movie was directed by Canadian based filmmaker, Kathryn Fasegha, who is renowned for her first and award-winning movie, Treacherous Heart, done in 2012. The Lagos themed movie is a thrilling and emotionally captivating journey into the love affair between Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya). Their paths cross when Ejikeme, an investment banker comes home from the United States to invest in Nigerian businesses.

It is love at first sight for them and as they embark on a journey of discovering this new love, they must contend with the political ambitions of Ejikeme’s mother (Joke Silva), who doesn’t want them together, and is busy planning a marriage between him and the only daughter of Otunba Ayodeji (Jide Kosoko), a political juggernaut who is considering Ejikeme’s father as his running mate for the Presidency.

His (Ejikeme) mother’s actions create a rift between Ejikeme and Lola that puts their families on a deadly collision course. The clear-cut clip gives away the core of the movie which is about love with scenes which depict action.

Take one scene for instance. Joke Silva (Ejikeme’s mother) is shown retaliating Shaffy Bello’s (Lola’s mother) hit in an act that will resonate among cinema audience; artistically indorsing Silva’s alter superiority off and on the screen.

Like Adesuwa Etomi and Bankole 'Banky' Wellington in Wedding Party. Gavor is such a stock character. You know the tall, dark handsome guy who has this charming looks women find irresistible. Same goes for Naya on the opposite; appealing, dark beautiful and a complementarily perfect height.

The title 2 Weeks in Lagos comes very simple and not one of the discordant titles that is often theme to movies of this kind. And its array of well-known stars including Tina Mba, Toyin Abraham, Fathia Williams, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ife Irele, Okey Uzoeshi and Odunlade Adekola makes good the movie which would be further screened in Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana, before a European and Asian cinematic release tour and its North American release.

On the movie, Kathryn had expressed her joy for the privilege to have her movie showcase at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. “I am very excited to be at the Cannes Film Festival. For me, it’s not just about directing a movie, it is also exciting to see my movie placed at one of the biggest film platforms in the world” she stated. The Cannes film festival is one where movies from different parts of the world are showcased to promote film making, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to bringing this movie to life, from the cast to the crew and everyone indeed.”

A trained actor, producer and director, Fasegha, who has been making compelling movies and TV programmes since 1988, isn’t much of a popular director in the industry but for her two movies with focus on the complex and often conflict-filled interactions between generations, and between cultures.

The University of Calabar Theatre Arts graduate has won several awards outside Africa such as Best Drama in Diaspora at the African Oscars in North Carolina, USA 2012 and Favorite Director African Oscars, Washington DC USA.

She is also a member of the Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers, CSIF as well as Women in Film and Television Alberta, WIFTA and has won the award for the Global Woman Vision Award Calgary, in June 2012. As the curtain draws close today at the Canes Film Festival, 2 Weeks in Lagos would have made a deserving impact showcasing among best of Nollywood at the 72 annual film festival which commenced from May 14 to May 25.