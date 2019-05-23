Firm Moves to Enhance Data Collection, Analysis with NGOs

Seamfix, a data solution management company that provides industry software solutions to address data capture and identity management, across various sectors of the economy, has taken a bold step to address the challenges of data collection and analysis among non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Speaking at one of the seminars organised for NGOs in Lagos recently, the Executive Director, Seamfix Nigeria Limited, Mr. Chibuzor Onwura, said: “There are lots of data around us, yet we do not make efficient use of the data for economic planning.”

NGOs, according to him, make use of data but do not know how to effectively collect and analyse those data.

“It for this reason that we decided to organise the Lagos seminar for NGOs on data collection and analysis, after a similar NGO seminar in Abuja that attracted a lot of participants from the NGO space,” he said.

“The NGOs are making a lot of impact on the Nigerian economy through their non-for-profit activities where that engage the public in socio-economic activities that will better the lots of Nigerians and the Nigerian economy. Based on their activities, we decided to organise seminars on data gathering and analysis that will better position them in serving the public,” Onwura added.

According to him, “Data collection and analysis is a challenge in this part of the world and we have a mission at Seamfix to help organisations and government institutions to collect and analyse their data, in order to make meaningful use of data around them in making key decisions.

“Our focus is to provide the enabling tools that will enable organisations find it easier to collect data, analyse data and digitise data, through our product called the BioRegistra. We are currently engaging organisations, NGOs and government agencies to enable them perform optimally, while using our BioRegistrar solution.”

The BioRegistrar solution, he added, remained effective because it can work both in offline and online mode and it can work on mobile devices such as mobile phones, which makes it convenient for people to go around with their mobile phones to collect and analyse data.

“The BioRegistrar is designed to work with or without internet and that is the beauty of the solution in data capturing and analysis. So our target is to provide solutions like BioRegistrar to big and small organisations for data capturing and analysis.

“For accessibility, our solutions are online and anyone can download them on their mobile device and still make use of them even when they are in places where there is no internet connectivity. We also have support agents from various parts of the country who offer support services to people and organisations that are willing to use our solutions for data capturing and analysis,” Onwura said.

Some of the NGOs who attended the Lagos seminar, identified some of the challenges in data collection to include refusal of respondents to give information, language barrier in communication, distant location for data collection, data storage and theft of data.

In addressing some of the challenges, Onwura said: “Seamfix has digital archiving solution it is currently deploying in some private and public universities called the I-Transcript, which enables school authorities to transfer physical data like exam records, school registration and enrolment to digital archives where they could be stored and easily retrieved when needed”.