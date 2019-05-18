African Legends in Town for Ambode’s Match

African football legends who have been streaming into Lagos since midweek are to take on their Nigerian counterparts today in ‘The Match’ aimed to celebrate outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The game which a sort of testimonial for Ambode has attracted the likes of former World Footballer of the year and now President of Liberia, George Opong Weah to Agege Stadium, venue of the football showpiece.

Other retired top African soccer legends like El-Hadji Diouf, Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’O Fills, Abubarkar Titi Camara, Didier Zokora, Yaya Toure and a host of others will rekindle some of those things that endeared them to football lovers the world over.

Speaking today’s game in Lagos, Organiser of the event, Waidi Akanni, praised Gov Ambode for the laudable contributions he made towards improving sports sector in Lagos.

“ Gov Ambode has created a very conducive environment for sports to thrive in the state. Just take a look at the ongoing reconstruction work at the Onikan Stadium, when completed that edifice is going to be the showcase for others in the country. Likewise, he has also done similarly things in all the key areas that make up the state,” observed the former chairman of Lagos State Football Association.

He also listed Nigeria’s Atlanta 1996 Olympic men’s football winning coach, Johannes-Franciscus Bonfrere to lead former Super Eagles stars. The Dutch coach was the engine room of Clemens Westerhof’s all conquering 1994 Eagles that qualified Nigeria for her first ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup in USA.

He stressed it was another opportunity to reunite with some of the players that took the world by storm getting Nigeria ranked fifth best football playing country going to USA’94.

Bonfere is to be assisted by the duo of former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joe Erico and ex international Henry Nwosu

‘The Match’ aimed to celebrate Gov. Ambode’s strides in provision of sports infrastructure for Lagos was moved from Onikan Stadium under reconstruction to Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Others include; Richard Kingston, Herita Illunga, Christian Karembeu (former Real Madrid and France World Cup winner), Aaron Mokoena and Mamodu Sissoko among others coming for The Match.

Former Nigerian stars like Samson Siasia, Austin Eguavoen, Nwankwo Kanu and several of their contemporaries are to also feature at The Match.

Proceed from The Match is to be donated to some selected orphanages and also to support children of some indigent former national team players.