US Embassy Suspends Dropbox Process for Visa Renewals Indefinite

The United States Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday announced the suspension of the Dropbox process for visa renewals indefinitely.

A statement released by the embassy said the suspension takes effect from Tuesday May 14, 2019.

The embassy said the step was taken to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel.

It added that the suspension will not affect those who had already submitted their passports via dropbox to DHL for processing either at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, or the Consulate General in Lagos.

It also said processing of diplomatic and official (A, G, and NATO class) visa applications would continue unchanged.

The statement read: “Effective at the close of business today, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, the U.S. Mission to Nigeria is indefinitely suspending interview waivers for renewals, otherwise known as the “Dropbox” process. Visa applications will no longer be accepted by DHL in Nigeria. Those who have already submitted their passports via “Dropbox” to DHL for processing either at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, or the Consulate General in Lagos, will not be impacted by this change.

“All applicants in Nigeria seeking a nonimmigrant visa to the United States must apply online, and will be required to appear in-person at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to submit their application for review. Applicants must appear at the location they specified when applying for the visa renewal.

“Processing of diplomatic and official (A, G, and NATO class) visa applications will continue unchanged.

“Mission Nigeria’s processing procedures are regularly reviewed in order to assess our ability to quickly, efficiently, and securely process visa applications. The U.S. Mission is taking this step to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel, and will continue to facilitate applications of established travelers to the best of its ability.”