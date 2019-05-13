NIMN Inducts Ufot as Fellow

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has conferred its fellowship award on the Group Managing Director of the SO & U Group, Mr. Udeme Ufot.

The event was a gathering of renowned marketing professionals, the academia, government functionaries as well as members of the general public at the recently held Annual Marketing Conference and Dinner Awards Night of the NIMN held in Port Harcourt.

This year’s event which had as its theme “Marketing Nigeria’s Non-Oil sector for sustainable growth and development,” also witnessed the induction of several other recipients.

Ufot was first nominated for fellowship two years ago, but was not conferred as he was unavoidably absent for the induction

With over 36 years of marketing communications practice, Ufot has had a distinguished career trajectory that has seen him hold various leadership positions in the marketing communications sector including President of the Association of Advertising Practitioners of Nigeria and Chairman of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). He is a registered fellow of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

A statement explained: “He currently leads one of the country’s most dynamic and innovative marketing communications powerhouse –The SO&U Group with services covering advertising, events managements, activations, public relations, digital engagements, strategic media planning and buying as well as audio visual productions.

“Outside of the advertising industry, Mr. Ufot holds and has held various positions of responsibility including board membership of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Chairman of Leap Africa, Director, Special Olympics Nigeria as well as Past President of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association. “

Speaking shortly after his induction, the statement quoted Ufot to have described the recognition as a further challenge to do more for the growth in the practice of marketing in Nigeria.

“I am delighted at this honour by this great institute that plays a critical role in creating and maintaining standards in the marketing profession in Nigeria. I will continue to work with the institute towards the promotion of marketing excellence in Nigeria,” he stated

According to the President of the Institute, Mr. Tony Agenmomen, “Fellowship of the institute is not for sale. That is why we insist that qualified recipients must be personally present to take the oath and be formally inducted into the institute.”