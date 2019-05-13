Buhari Meets Emefiele in Presidential Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the State House Abuja.

In the photographs released by the Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), Mr. Sunday Aghaeze, President Buhari and Emefiele were seen shaking hands and smiling in the President’s office. The presidential aide said Buhari ccngratulated Emefiele on his reappointment.

Monday’s visit to the State House Abuja was the first by the CBN governor since he was nominated for another term in office by the President.

President Buhari had last week sent a letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the reappointment of Emefiele for another term of five years as CBN governor.