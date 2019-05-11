Buhari: Insecurity Remains a Challenge, Vows to End Crisis

We are determined to face this challenge and secure the country more than ever before

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said the insecurity crisis confronting the country remained a challenge for everyone, promising that the federal government was committed to confronting the crisis head on.

The president made this commitment in the conference centre of the Presidential Villa while reacting to the leadership award conferred on him by the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum.

President Buhari admitted that security remains the primary responsibility of the government and called on the citizenry to join the government in the efforts to combat insecurity ravaging the country.

The President, who also appealed to Nigerians to have faith in the country, thanked them for their patience and sacrifices so far, insisting that “Nigeria is currently on the path of economic growth”.

According to him, while every power within the reach of his administration would be deployed to sustain such growth, the government will also ensure that such growth was matched with job creation.

He said: “You are all quite aware that insecurity has remained a big challenge for us all. We are determined to face this challenge and secure the country more than ever before. While the protection of lives and property is a primary responsibility of government; it is also incumbent on the citizens to share in this responsibility, as security is a collective responsibility

“I call on all Nigerians to continue to have faith in our great country. I thank you for your continued patience and sacrifices towards moving the nation forward. Your Excellences, you will all agree with me that Nigeria is on a renewed growth trajectory. Accordingly, we will do everything within our powers to sustain the current economic recovery efforts.

“We will continue to reinforce our macroeconomic policies to achieve sustainable economic stability and growth. We will also continue to ensure the growth comes along with more jobs and a fair and just distribution of the national wealth. Your continued cooperation in this regard is very vital.”

The President pleaded with the governors to strongly support the anti-corruption war of his administration as well as the social investment programmes, notably the school feeding agenda of the federal government.

Buhari who expressed gratitude to the governors for the award, called for collaboration in the move to build a cohesive society where the country’s resources would be available for the use of all.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha said the award was meant to express appreciation to the founding fathers of the APC and to also specially appreciate the president for “a job well done.”

Okorocha who noted that some of the governors would serve out their tenures on May 29, implored the President to carry along the founding fathers of the party, saying they are crucial to his stay in power.

Like the president, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also bagged leadership award from the Forum.

Olonishakin Admits Flaws in Joint Military Operations

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonishakin has admitted that there is lack of synergy in the joint operations conducted by the military to enable it achieve the desired potency to curb insecurity in the country.

This is coming as Nigerian Police yesterday said it captured 157 suspected kidnappers across Nigeria last month, while 13 were arrested in the first week of this month in furtherance of Operation Puff Adder launched last month to contain the menace of kidnappers and armed bandits in the North-west.

General Olonisakin, who was speaking at the end of a two-day training conference in Abuja, yesterday, lamented that in spite of several ongoing operations, notably Operation Save Haven, Sharan Daji, Whirl Stroke and Whirl Punch, among others, the desired level of synergy was yet to be achieved.

“Although these operations have been largely successful, we are yet to achieve the desired levels of joint force integration that will ensure our joint operations are seamless, achieve the economy of efforts and yet potent enough to achieve our desired end-state under a unified command structure”, he said at the end of a two-day training conference in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the military was thus seeking new curricular that would produce officers and soldiers grounded in the dynamics of joint military operations.

Olonisakin who had, at the beginning of the conference on Wednesday, declared that the military was yet to achieve the desired level of synergy in its joint operations, said recommendations from the training would engender a review of military curricular while inputs would be evaluated and integrated.

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, said that 157 suspected kidnappers were arrested across the country last month while 13 were arrested this month.

Adamu spoke at a meeting with Commissioners of Police (CP) and above, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. He said the national crime profile from April 1 till date showed an increase in the seizure of fire arms and recovery of firearms.

He said Kaduna recorded 18 suspects, followed by Plateau with 17, Edo 15 and Niger and Zamfara with 10 each.

The IGP said 218 armed robbery suspects were arrested at various commands and that while FCT recorded the highest number of 42, Edo had 28, Oyo 24, Anambra 22 and Imo 21.

Adamu said that Lagos and Zamfara led with 22 each, while Delta recorded 20, Kaduna 12 and Niger 11.