120 Golfers for Eterno Hotels Golf Classic

UBTH golf club will host one of the biggest golf tournaments in the South-south region today as the main event of the Eterno Hotels Golf Classic Championship tees-off at the club golf course, Ugbowo, Benin City, Edo State.

The Eterno Hotels golf classic championship is anticipated to feature over 120 top amateur golfers from more than 10 golf clubs across the country that will rekindle hostilities at the championship.

The three-day golf classic which teed-off on Thursday with caddies category, as well as the professional golfers yesterday, is being powered by Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, the vice-captain of the club in collaboration with the club.

Iduoriyekemwen noted that Eterno Hotels golf classic championship is a unique golf event being organised by the club and also, as part of the hotels’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the development of golf and the society at large.

He said: “Deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, an ardent golfer will do the ceremonial tee-off, while Governor Godwin Obaseki will play by 7a.m. alongside other golfers.

“Also, top golfers from South-south zone and other parts of the country are featuring at the event. All necessary arrangements to ensure hitch-free golfing activities have been perfected by the organising committee.

“Prizes and trophies will be presented to golfers that distinguished themselves in various categories such as men’s and ladies event, veteran, super veteran category, caddies and professionals. So it has been an exciting and keenly competitive all through these days.

“We have golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club, (IGCC) Asaba; Benin golf club section (BCGS), IBB Golf and Country Club, FCT; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; Shell Golf Club, Ogunnu, Warri; Port-Harcourt Golf Club, and many others playing with our members here at the championship.”