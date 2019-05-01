May Day: Obiano Restates Readiness to Pay Minimum Wage

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the new minimum wage.

Obiano, who spoke during the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration at Ekwueme Square, Awka, said he would commence the implementation once the guidelines for the payment of the minimum wage were released by the federal government.

He said his administration was ready to offer better opportunities that would promote the welfare of workers in the state.

“I have formally declared the intention of my administration to pay the newly approved minimum wage in Anambra State.

“I will begin the implementation once the guidelines for the payment of the minimum wage are released by the federal government,” Obiano said.

The governor explained further that: “We have never failed to pay salaries, come rain come shine. We have cleared outstanding pensions that had accumulated for over 25 years, from the inception of our state. We have continued to give out bags of rice to workers to give everyone a sense of belonging during Christmas season.

“The Mass Transit buses we provided have made life more bearable for our workers. And in the middle of all these, we are carrying out the renovation of our secretariat to give it a proper facelift.”

Earlier, the state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Jerry Nnubia, commended the governor for his quality and visionary leadership, especially in providing security, which had attracted various investors for economic growth.

He regretted the high rate of unemployment especially among the youths, accounting for high rate of crime and other vices.

“This trend should not be allowed to continue otherwise it will spell doom economically, socially and politically in the country.

“For government to overcome the unemployment crises, there is need for more auto centric and pro growth policies geared towards attracting and improving private sector investment,” Nnubia said.

He called on the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to urgently issue the implementation table to enable the governor make good his promise of implementing the new minimum wage for the workers.

On his part, Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ifeanyi Okechukwu, also expressed his gratitude to Gov Obiano for placing premium on the welfare of workers.