Police Apprehend 39 Kidnappers, Robbers in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has disclosed that about 39 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists, and political thugs have been arrested in various locations across Bauchi State.

The Commissioner of Police (COMPOL), Ali Aji Janga made the disclosure while inaugurating a special operation code -named “Operation Puff Adder at the state command headquarters yesterday.

Speaking after the inauguration, the police chief said said exhibits recovered from them include 39 wraps of Indian hemp , five Dane guns , nine cutlasses, 1 sharp knife, axes , and three motorcycles .

He said the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the arms was as a result of the operation, saying the inauguration of the special squad was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police and directly under his supervision as Commissioner of Police.

According to him, the operation comprises the Conventional Police, Police Mobile Force Counter Terrorist Unit, Special Protection Unit, Anti -Kidnapping Unit, State Intelligence Bureau and the State Criminal Investigation Department.

He added that the objective of the operation “is to tackle crimes affecting the state such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and activities of Babeli groups among other crimes.

“It is to also prevent the influx of criminal elements to the state considering the ongoing security operations in the neighbouring states as Bauchi State has borders with seven states of Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa and Kano.