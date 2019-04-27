At Midem Music Conference, Experts Advocate Stakeholders’ Engagements 

Gists

A gap in stakeholder engagements has been identified as some of the bane of reaping optimal results in digital distribution. This is the reason most Nigerian music creators in particular are not leveraging digital distribution to step into new territories, expand their audience and get the best results from generally marketing their content. This was the consensus of panelists at the second edition of Midem African Forum, Lagos that held recently at Raddisson Blu, Ikeja. The panel considered the importance of data in applying new tools and perspectives for music in a digital world. In her submission, Tosin Sorinola, a respected voice and senior executive with Boomplay, an Africa leading music streaming site, noted that a lot needs to be done in terms of constant engagement across the music distribution foodchain.

According to Sorinola, who is Global Head of PR and Marketing Manager, West Africa, new approaches need to be adopted to reach stakeholders. For instance, she said, “At Boomplay, we are into partnership that will take us to several campuses across Nigeria to have these conversations and catch early the emerging generation of content providers. We can talk about data all we want but there are not enough data scientists out there. When we get all this data, who will analyse them? How do we get insights from data and how do we make use of it?” Sorinola was joined by other experts including Thibaut Mullings of IDOL, South Africa, MTN’s Oye Akindeinde, promoter Bizzle Osikoya, events’ organiser, Chidi Okeke, while the session was moderated by marketing strategist, Kelvin Orifa.

In corroboration, Mullings underscored the importance of an accurate Meta Description as a fundamental tool that drives virality of music contents. “Internet algorithms are wired to respond to Meta Descriptions and that is why content providers must perfect the skill,” he said.