WFM Commends Ogun Governor-Elect, Seeks Women Inclusion in his Administration

The management of Women Radio 91.7 in Arepo, Ogun State, has commended Ogun Governor-elect, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, for choosing a competent, cerebral and capable woman as his deputy and the choice of members of his transition committee unveiled recently.

In a statement sent to THISDAY by its founder, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, WFM affirmed and expressed confidence in the ability of the deputy governor-elect, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, adding that she would bring value coupled with her vast business experience and acumen into governance.

However, WFM faulted that the 22 man- Economic Transition Committee list, does not reflect inclusion or fair representation of the over 50 per cent women population in the state.

It therefore urged the Governor-Elect to adopt the 35% affirmative action policy as he gears up for his inauguration on May 29, 2019.

The statement read in parts: “We commend the Governor-Elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for starting well by selecting a competent, cerebral and capable woman as his deputy. We are also confident of his pedigree and the value/based business acumen he will bring to governance. This is reflective of the priority he has given to the economy with the composition of an Economic Transition Committee.

“However, the 22 persons Economic Transition Committee recently constituted does not reflect inclusion or fair representation of the over 50 per cent of women population in Ogun State. This contradicts a statement alluded to the Governor-Elect saying “Ogun State is blessed with an abundance of human resources in all fields of endeavour and this is reflected in the array of distinguished sons and daughters who have volunteered their skills, rich and diverse experience and vast network to work on this important assignment. Furthermore, our commitment to provide an inclusive Government is expressed in the composition of the committee.”

“We acknowledge that political realities of governance in Nigeria call for the management of different interest groups and identities. We also understand that the Governor-elect can only choose from available volunteers with capacity to contribute to achieving his objectives. However, we urge the Governor-elect and his team to make a deliberate attempt when making future appointments and cast the net wider to reach out to women of Ogun both at home and in the diaspora in the task of taking Ogun State to the next and a higher level.

“Gender mainstreaming remains pivotal if we are serious about inclusion and good governance. Nothing but intentional and deliberate action is acceptable for women empowerment and political inclusion. What the Women of Ogun State and Nigeria are clamouring for is a voice on the table and not a whisper.

“Women radio as a stakeholder in the Nigerian project and with keen interest and location in Ogun State is ready to work with the Dapo Abiodun led team to mainstream women as drivers of sustainable development in the state.