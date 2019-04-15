DPR Vows to Check Product Hoarding, Diversion

The Ibadan Field Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has restated its commitment to check the hoarding and diversion of petroleum products.

The Controller Operations, DPR Ibadan Field Office, Mr Oluyemi Olaonipekun, told newsmen in Ibadan on Monday that the office would continue to intensify its surveillance on illegal petroleum activities.

Olaonipekun said that DPR recently sealed off five petrol stations suspected to be hoarding petrol.

“We noticed that there ought not be scarcity, especially with quantity of products being pushed out, so we intensified surveillance.

“We suspected that the stations were hoarding products, they refused to sell, and refused our efforts to dip into their tanks,” he said.

Olaonipekun stated that DPR would ensure that petroleum products distributed to stations were sold to members of the public.

“Apart from ensuring that hoarding does not work, we shall ensure that sharp practices such as pump adjustment is stamped out,” he said.(NAN)