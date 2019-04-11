Jumia Offers Discount in Easter Promotion

Jumia has announced that it will offer up to 80 per cent discount during its Easter sale campaign which commenced last Monday and will run till April 21.

The campaign would be predominantly hosted on the Jumia mobile App, and is expected to drive a sharp upturn in the shopping habits of Nigerians across the country, including those in the far-flung rural areas during the Easter season. There will also be flash sales at up to 50 per cent off on limited stocks daily at 10am and 3pm.

While explaining the objective of the campaign, the Chief Marketing Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Salma Bencherif said the campaign was designed to give every Nigerian living in rural or urban areas, the opportunity to shop at incredibly low prices during the Easter season.

“Starting with the treasure hunt at 99.9 per cent off, which commenced Monday this week with Samsung S10 at a giveaway price of N3,200, the treasure hunt has become a tradition now at Jumia, giving the possibility to one winner every day to access top products at ridiculous prices. These treasure hunts will happen daily at 12pm till April 19th. In addition, there will be free shipping nationwide on a selection of items,” Bencherif said.

Some of the product categories that will enjoy this massive discount during the two weeks campaign period according to her, include: Fashion, Electronics, Appliances, Groceries, Watches, Kids and Babies, Phones, and Computing.

Head of Partnerships, Jumia Nigeria, Stanislaus Martins, said: “The products selected for the campaign are in response to our customers’ demand for their favourite products. And we have our partners, such as HP, Samsung, Binatone, Xiaomi, Mooka, to thank for working with us to give our customers the best prices, amazing deals and unbeatable product quality.”