Africa Law Practice/SPA Ajibade Consolidates in Group A

BOA LAWYERS’LEAGUE

Africa Law Practice/SPA Ajibade maintained its dominance of proceedings in the Group A of the on-going 2019 BOA Lawyers Football Tournament with a straight third victory last weekend.

Even with a game to spare, ALP/SPA Ajibade that defeated Perchstone & Graeys 2-0 on Match-day 4 fixture has maximum nine points to lead the group. Lekan Ikuomola and Yilji Dimka got the two goals that guaranteed victory for the table toppers.

AELEX that drew goalless with George Etomi/FRA Williams is second in the standing on seven points with Aluko & Oyebode third on three points.

The same scenario is playing out in Group C where SOOB/NICCOM is also leading on maximum nine points from three matches.

SOOB/NICCOM also grabbed maximum points from their weekend clash with Olisa Agbakoba Legal. OAL is second in the standing on six points while Pinheiro and Templars are tied on four points to maintain the third and fourth spots. Olaniwun Ajayi is yet to record any point.

In Group B, Udoma Udoma & Belo Osagie/ACAS remain in-charge on seven points despite observing last weekend as rest day. Former champions Falana & Falana is second on six points from three matches while another former champions, Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) is third on four points from three matches. Wole Olanipekun / Dele Adesina is yet to record any point after three matches.

In Group D, Advocaat consolidated its hold on the group with the 1-0 defeat of DOA Law/Grey Chapel last weekend to stay on nine points from four matches. BA Law/Probitas, DOA Law/Grey Chapel and Banwo & Ighodalo are all on four points each with varying goals differences. Punuka is at the bottom on just a point from a possible nine points.

For the Match-day 5 fixtures this Sunday, ALP/ SPA Ajibade have the chance to further extend its leadership of Group A when it files out against AELEX at the AstroTurf 2000 venue of the tournament in Ikoyi, Lagos

Agbakoba have a date with Pinheiro while DOA Law/Grey Chapel takes on Banwo & Ighodalo. Punuka is to play BA Law/Probitas with the fixture between George Etomi/FRA Williams and Aluko & Oyebode capping the weekend clashes.