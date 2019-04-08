FG Goes Tough on Armed Banditry in Zamfara State

• NAF fighter planes kill 25 outlaws in air strikes
Obviously embarrassed by public anger over armed banditry in Zamfara and other states in the North-west, the federal government yesterday ordered all foreigners engaged in mining in the affected states to quit within 48 hours.
Addressing journalists in the State House, Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, said anybody who engaged in mining activities in the states henceforth, would have his licence revoked.
Adamu, who said security agents were on top of the security crisis in the region, appealed for cooperation from traditional rulers and residents of the affected communities.
He decried the use of social media to spread fake news over the development and appealed to citizens to exercise restraint.
Adamu added that the decision to stop mining activities in flash point areas in the North-west was dictated by intelligence, which he said established a link between bandits and miners.
Adamu explained that the recent launch of “Operation Puff Adder,” by the police in conjunction with the military was a full blown offensive against banditry in the North-west.
According to him, the operation was launched with the aim of reclaiming every territory under the control of bandits, flushing out the culprits and consequently bringing them to book.
“Our commitment at protecting the sanctity of life and property is irrevocable, and we will not scale-down the pressure on the armed bandits until they are totally flushed-out,” he said.
NAF Fighter Planes Kill 25 Bandits in Air Strikes
Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force fighter planes have bombarded a logistics base of the bandits at Ajia Wonaka in Zamfara State, killing dozens of them.
An update provided by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the air strikes followed intelligence reports that the bandits were using a compound within Ajia as a logistics store.
“The operation was executed sequel to human intelligence reports indicating that the armed bandits were using a compound within Ajia as a logistics store to support their operations.
“Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the compound scoring accurate strikes on the target and causing it to erupt into flames, which engulfed the structures and resulted in the neutralisation of some of the bandits.
“The NAF, working in close coordination with sister services and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to neutralise the armed bandits and deny them freedom of action in the North-west.”