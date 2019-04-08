‘Dangote Refinery will Transform Nigeria’s Economy’

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has said his refinery, one of the world largest, when completed, will transform Nigeria’s economy.

He stated this at the weekend at Dangote Group Special Day at the 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Represented by the Group Executive Director (GED), Strategy and Government Relations, Dagote Group, Mansur Ahmed, the billionaire businessman also said the Dangote Cement, Salt, Sugar as well as other food products have continued to play key roles in ensuring food security and improve lives of Nigerians.

The refinery located in Lekki, Lagos State, is expected to produce 65.4 million litres of petrol, diesel, aviation jet fuel and Kerosene daily in high volumes.

He said petroleum products are planned to meet most of the needs of Nigeria and the African continent, thus making life much easier for the people.

Dangote said already, the gains of the huge investments in the different sectors by his organisation has moved the Nigerian economy forward and complemented government efforts in no small measure.

He said Dangote Group continues to be largest employer of labour in Nigeria, with hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Dangote said further that the rice mills established in Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Enugu, Zamfara, Kano and Niger States would also ensure self-sufficiency in rice production.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure Nigeria moves from an importing country to an exporting country.”

”We have succeeded in making Nigeria exporter of cement and earning hard currencies for the country as well as contributing in lifting the country from recession.

“The feat is achievable because of the three Dangote cement factories at Obajana in Kogi State; Gboko Cement factory in Benue State and Ogun State, because they are not only producing enough cements for local consumption but also for export,” he stated.

Earlier in her remarks, President of the Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), Dr. Farida Muheeba Dankaka, lauded Dangote Group for its contributions to economic growth.

She said the huge investments by the Dangote conglomerate was responsible for over 10 percent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GD