Bauchi Gov Accepts Defeat, Congratulates Bala Mohammed

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has accepted defeat and congratulatrd Sen. Bala Mohammed, winner of the governorship election in the state.

A congratulatory message signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy , Mallam Ali M. Ali, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi Monday night, the governor said, “I congratulate my brother, Sen Bala on this victory at the polls”.

According to him, “I am delighted to note that in-spite of the intensity of the campaigns in our dear state, a peaceful election took place without bloodshed.”

He invited the governor-elect to join him in working out the process of a smooth transition.

Governor Abubakar added that “I sincerely thank the entire people of Bauchi state for their support to my administration and urge them to extend the same to the incoming administration.

“I also urge governor-elect to caution his supporters to be law abiding while celebrating since the period of campaign is now over”, he said.