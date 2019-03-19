Senate Committee Recommends Review of Revenue Sharing Formula

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate Ad hoc Committee on National Minimum Wage on Tuesday recommended the review of the revenue sharing formula to enhance states capability to implement the proposed N30,000 minimum wage.

The Acting Chairman of the committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena (Edo North), while presenting the committee’s report, said his committee also recommended N30,000 as new minimum wage.

The Senate is at the moment discussing the committee’s report with the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, supporting the recommended N30,000 as new minimum wage and review of the revenue sharing formula for the states to be able to pay the new wage when eventually approved.

The Senate has reverted to the Committee of The Whole to consider the 18-clause bill.

Details later…