Babangida Returns from Three-month Medical Vacation 

Lauds peaceful elections

Dipo Laleye in Minna



Former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) has returned from a three-month medical vacation to Switzerland.

Babangida who returned on Saturday night was received at the Minna International Airport by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), his son Muhammad Babangida and other family members along with his friends and staff.

A statement by the media office of General Babangida said the former military president arrived fully invigorated.

Though the nature of Babangida’s aliment was not disclosed, THISDAY gathered that in 1987, nearly two years after assuming power as military leader, he spent weeks in the American Hospital in Paris, France, under going treatment for a condition known as radiculopathy.

Radiculopathy, according to medical experts is characterised by pain which seems to radiate from the spine to extend outward to cause symptoms away from the source of the spinal nerve root irritation.

Meanwhile, Babangida has commended Nigerians for their orderliness and peaceful conducts during the 2019 general election.

In a statement by Malam Zubairu Abdulra’uf, his media aide, and made available to journalists in Minna, he urged all Nigerians to be the vanguards of peace for the development of the country through democratic processes.

According to the statement, Babangida appreciated Nigerians for their prayers urging them to always be advocates of peace in the country.

“I commend all Nigerians for their orderliness and peaceful conducts during elections. I urge all Nigerians to always be the vanguards of peace for the development of the country through democratic processes,” he said.