APC Candidate Leads in Kwara Governorship Polls

*Party wins 15 Assembly seats

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, is leading other candidates in the governorship polls held on Saturday, according to the results from 15 local governments released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Besides, the APC has won 15 state house of Assembly seats.

The Chief Returning Officer of the polls, Professor Lyman Sanusi, released the fifteen local government results.

Results are as follow

L/G. APC. PDP

1. Oyun. APC -11,399; PDP – 3,728

2. Offa. APC- 22,874; PDP – 5,172

3.lrepodun APC -16,155; PDP – 7,339

4.lsin. APC -6,624; PDP – 2,588

5. Moro. APC-18,985; PDP- 5,490

6.Asa. APC- 16,246; PDP- 8,963

7. Edu. APC – 26,805; PDP -6,174

8.Oke-Eko APC-7,423; PDP-4,891

9.lfelodun. APC-23,734; PDP-7,445

10.llorin/South. APC-26,752. PDP -9,489

11llorin /E. APC- 31,521 PDP-10,888

12. Ekiti APC- 7,938. PDP- 3,950

13.Kaima APC -14,829 PDP- 3,386

14llorin/W APC-55,287 PDP-25,583

15.Patigi APC-18,109. PDP-2,578

*Expecting the last local govt, Baruten