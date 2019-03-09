Two Feared Killed, Vehicles, Beer Depot Vandalised as Thugs Attack Collation Centre in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Two persons were feared killed and another one critically injured Saturday when political thugs engaged security men in gun duel at Oba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government area of Ondo State.

Sequel to the disturbance, three vehicles, including police van were vandalised by thugs just as a major beer depot was razed by irate youths.

A source said the crisis started when suspected thugs came to attack the collation centre for Akoko South West Constituency II.

According to the source, the thugs announced their arrival at the collation centre located within a primary school with sporadic gun shots.

Security men including soldiers were said to have repelled the attackers while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lay down as a safety measure.

The security men were said to have pursued the thugs into the town during which two of them were feared killed and another one critically injured.

The situation was said to have led to the lock down of the Ikare- Oba Akoko Road for several hours as security men mounted toad blocks to arrest the attackers.

However, INEC officials said voting materials were intact as security men repelled the attackers.

It was gathered that no less than 20 persons had been arrested sequel to the crisis.

Commenting on the matter, the Police Area Commander for Ikare Akoko ACP Razak Rauf during the assessment of the situation described vandalisation of police property as barbaric.

Similarly, a source said ballot box was also snatched at Araromi area of Agbaluku Arigidi in Akoko North West area, which led to the disruption election at the polling unit.

The disruption also led to the vandalisation of a vehicle belonging to a popular chief of the town by hoodlums.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ondo State, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.