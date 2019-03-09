Stray Bullet Kills Man in Enugu

By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A middle-aged man, Sunday Odoh, from Igogoro in Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North council of Enugu State has been confirmed dead after he was shot at the Umuida Country home of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ayogu Eze.

The deceased is said to be the younger brother to Okwui Odoh, the House of Assembly candidate of the APC in the area.

According to an eye witness report, the young man who was among the multitude of people who had gathered at the Umuida country home of the APC candidate to protest against the candidate’s exclusion from the election , was killed by a stray bullet.

Supporters of the APC had gathered in their numbers at Eze’s residence and refused to go to the polling units insisting that the name of their candidate was not included on the website of INEC.

One of the eye witnesses who did not want his name mentioned said that a policeman who was trying to prevent an ensuing melee fired a shot at the young man.

The policeman was said to have shot into the sky so as to scare the people away but Odoh was hit by the bullet.

The victim was reportedly taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in the area but was later referred to another hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the state, Ebere Amarizu, confirmed the killing and said that investigations had commenced.

“We have commenced investigation into the alleged incident of killing at Ayogu Eze’s residence at Igbo Eze North LGA” Amarizu said.