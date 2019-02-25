LMC Postpone NPFL Match-day 11 Midweek Fixtures

In anticipation of fallout from the Presidential and Federal Legislative election final results due to be announced by Independent Electoral Commission today, the League Management Company (LMC), organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has postponed all the matches due for mid week.

The fixtures are Match-day 11 fixtures and are scheduled to hold on Wednesday 27 February across the league centres.

THISDAY learnt that LMC’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mallam Salihu Abubakar, sent the notice of the postponements to the clubs late last night, stressing that a new date for the fixtures would be communicated to them in due course.

The postponement may not be unconnected with the tension likely to be generated by the delay in announcing the results of the polls conducted last Saturday.

“There is tension in the land and we have to keep the players, fans of various clubs safe just as anything that will affect the flow of the matches must be resolved instead to going with the risks involved,” a top official of the LMC said in a telephone interview last night.

With uncertainty on when the league will resume, stakeholders may be in for another round of inconclusive season for the second time running unless the political tension in the land eases out.

The outgoing season is an abridged one expected to be concluded early in the summer before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt kicks off mid June.

As at yesterday, MFM FC is leading the pack in Group A while IfeanyiUbah and El-Kanemi Warriors are leading the charge in Group B