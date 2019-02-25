Atiku Leads in Seven Benue LGs 

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken an early lead in the Saturday’s presidential poll results in seven of 11 local government areas of Benue already announced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported on Monday in Makurdi that the results, which are still being collated across the state, showed Atiku leading in Gwer West, Buruku, Logo, Agatu, Apa, Ado, and Obi LGAs.

The results also showed President Muhammadu Buhari trailing in four local government areas.

The LGAs so far won by Buhari are Tarka, Ushongo, Konshisha and Ohimini, while results from 12 other LGAs were yet to be released.

Those being awaited are Gboko, Guma, Makurdi, Katsina, Vandeikya, Otukpo, Ogbadibo, Oju, Kwande, Gwer East, Ukum and Guma LGAs.

The results showed that Atiku won in Logo with 28,227, in Gwer West with 14,660, Buruku with 23,236, Apa with 8,073, Agatu with 8,225, Obi with 7,803 and in Ado he polled 8,614 to take the lead.

Meanwhile, the results of the senatorial results in the state are yet to be released.

Governor Samuel Ortom and Senator George Akume sighted at the INEC office in Makurdi, said they were there to lodge complaints.(NAN)