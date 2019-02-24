PDP Wins in Four LGs in Enugu

By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won in all the four councils so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu.

The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi

Azimiwe University, Awka and the State Collation Officer, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, collated the results as they were declared by the Council Collation Officers.

Enugu South LGA:

PDP polled 25,631

APC 2350

Aninri LGA:

PDP – 19,062.

APC- 1,462.

Ezeagu LGA:

PDP – 15,526.

APC – 3,103.

Enugu North LGA:

PDP – 24,921.

APC – 825.