Aret Adams Foundation Institutes Professorial Chair at UNIPORT

The Aret Adams Foundation at the weekend disclosed that the foundation has instituted the Aret Adams Professorial Chairs at the University of Port Harcourt in collaboration with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The foundation announced that its 16th Lecture Series would hold February 28 at the Agip Recital Hall of Muson Center Lagos, noting that the theme for the annual lecture was “Emerging Middle-Level Producers in Oil & Gas: Challenges and Opportunities”

A statement by the foundation’s Programme Coordinator, Mr. Akin Jokojeje at the weekend said Chief Executive Officer of First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero and former Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company Ltd and Chairman, StanbicIBTC Bank Plc, Mr. Basil Omiyi would be the Guest Speaker and the Chairman respectively.

Jokojeje disclosed that panelists for the 2019 edition would include an executive with Schlumberger Nigeria Limited, Mr. Nosa Omorodion and President, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN); Mr. Bank-Anthony Okoroafor and Group DMD, Access Bank Nigeria Plc, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna.

He, equally, noted that major players and stakeholders in the Oil and Gas industry, financial institutions as well as captains of industries “are also expected at the event.

“The Foundation was established in honour of the late Chief Godwin Aret Adams, the first Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) between 1988 and 1990 in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards the growth of the nation’s oil and gas industry and the nation’s economy in general.

“The foundation is aimed at promoting and building educational capacity and policy formulation adding that the National Energy policy delivered to the Federal government in April 1980 was formulated by the late Aret Adams. Adams re-energized negotiations that led to the successful execution of shareholders agreements for the execution of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project in 1989 and many others.”