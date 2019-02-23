Dominos  Woos Consumers with ‘Smallie’ Pizza

Domino’s Pizza has added a new product, ‘Smallie Pizza’, to its range of varieties in the market, in order to make its product accessible and enjoyable to all classes of individual.

This new pizza, priced at N550, comes in six new flavours such as Fiery Suya , Hot Chic , Smallie Pepp, Sweet Marghie, Smallie Beef and Smallie sausage.

Described as the new six-inch revolution in town, the latest addition, which comes in a mini box is another way that the pizza delivery company is breaking new grounds in this environment to increase its market share and brand attractions.

Speaking on the new product, Marketing Manager, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, Ilyas Kazeem stated that ‘Smallie Pizza’ has come to revolutionise the industry to attend to all classes of consumer.

“We have simply done it again with our new Smallie Pizza, made with the freshest dough, local ingredients and high quality expertise. What we want to achieve with the latest is for every Nigerian to be able to afford quality pizza, whenever they feel like it. We want to be as close enough as possible to our consumers.

“The Smallie Pizza is packed with mighty taste and value second to none. It is the perfect yummy and snack able-sized pizza, great for breakfast, school and work lunches, snack ideas for your favourite parties, ideal for light eaters or people who just want to try something different.

These small but mighty pizzas are also best for when you don’t want to share. It was time for a mini pizza delight and we are always a step ahead,” he explained.