Green House Wins Beehive School Inter-sports Competition

Green House has emerged champions of Beehive School inter-house competition which took place at the school’s sports ground in Ikeja, Lagos. The house came tops with a total of 29 medals consisting of 15 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals.

Red House was second with 26 medals made up of eight gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals while Yellow House came third position with a total of 26 medals which consisted of seven gold, 14 silver and five bronze medals.

Blue House ended up in pole position with 23 medals made up of five gold, five silver and 13 bronze medals.

The competition saw pupils take part in various track and field events such as the 25 metres and 50 metres race for the kindergarten children while the primary pupils took part in the 100metres and relay races, high jump, sack race and filling the basket events.

It also provided an opportunity for neighbouring schools to interact as they participated in the schools invitational relays.

Speaking at the event, the school’s PTA chairperson, Mrs. Bridget Elesin said, “I commend the school and the children for competing in an atmosphere of friendship. We all know and appreciate that education is beyond academics and engaging in sports will keep the child fit and healthy while opening new doors for them to become future professionals. We cannot overemphasize the importance of sports and we are glad that the school places a high premium on roundly developing the pupils. Thanks to the proprietress Mrs. Latifat Dosunmu and Beehive management for providing the facilities that has greatly supported sports at Beehive School.”

Mrs. Boyede Adebanjo, Director Beehive School, restated the school’s commitment to nurturing future leadings in every areas of life.

She said, “We will keep upgrading our facilities and systems to ensure that we measure up to global standards in every area of education. We are very proud of the excellent results we are seeing in our children’s academics and extra-curricular activities and they will be encouraged and supported to remain champions.”

The event, chaired by Chief Seun Ojuolape, was well attended by parents, grandparents and invited guests who also had fun participating in their own races.