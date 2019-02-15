Election Materials Stolen, Burnt in 10 States, CUPP Alleges

* Says it has uncovered plot to postpone polls in opposition states

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over election materials stolen and burnt in over 10 states.

The Coalition again accused the Presidency and security agencies of being the brains behind the attacks.

A press statement issued on Friday night by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, claimed that the presidency and security agencies were sabotaging INEC’s plans for election and distribution of materials.

He said, “Presidency wants INEC to conduct staggered election in opposition states and that’s why they are stealing and sabotaging materials for distribution.”