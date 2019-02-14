Gokada Launches App to Address Excess Charges

A motorbike hailing service company, Gokada has launched a new App to address the concerns of its over 100,000 customers, on excessive charges.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Deji Oduntan, while speaking at the launch, which held in Lagos recently, explained that the company had to upgrade its initial Gokada Lite App due to some challenges.

According to him, “Although, the Gokada Lite eliminates the use of data, it had the tendencies to over charge customers. So we decided to create a standard app called Gokada app, which uses data, and does not overcharge. At present, no fewer than 100,000 customers have downloaded the new app.”

Oduntan revealed that it has registered close to 1,000 motorcycle riders spread across some parts of Lagos, since its inception in 2017.

The CEO said in a bid to change the face of transportation in Nigeria and subsequently Africa, Gokada is planning to have over 5,000 motorcycles in Lagos within the next few months.

“Gokada is an on-demand motorbike hailing service, aimed at leveraging technology to connect users to the nearest motorbikes within their areas, thereby helping them to beat the usual Lagos traffic.

“Gokada operates within the Yaba Mainland axis and recently started operations within Victoria Island to Lekki axis in Lagos,” Oduntan said.

He explained that Gokada would add more destinations in earnest, noting that the company was borne out of the need to empower Nigerians through job creation and to ease traffic situation in Lagos.

“We finance the motorcycles and helmets we give to our riders and they pay a certain amount on a daily basis and the motorcycle becomes their own after a year. The riders undergo certain training on safety measures before they are registered with the company, and we ensure that all riders get comprehensive insurance in case of accident,” Oduntan said.