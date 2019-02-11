African Leaders, Business Moguls to Explore Ways to Accelerate Economic Devt

As Africa Business: Health Forum (AB:HF) commences Tuesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, heads of state and business leaders across Africa have expressed their support and confirmed their attendance at the event. They plan to explore opportunities to accelerate economic development in Africa through healthcare reform agenda.

According to a statement by the organisers, the African Union (AU) Chairman and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi; Director General, World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Chairperson GAVI, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Michel Sidibe, Executive Director, UNAIDS are some of the eminent personalities confirmed to participate in the high-level dialogue at the first African Business: Health Forum.

Others include President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya; President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Republic of Botswana and President Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The statement noted that the heads of states and business leaders will converge to examine opportunities to accelerate economic development and growth of the continent through a healthcare reform agenda that focuses on the wellbeing of employees for a more active and productive workforce.

The forum will take place on the margin of the 32nd African Union Summit and will unify Africa’s key decision makers in exploring opportunities for catalysing growth in the continent’s economy, through business partnerships to invest in the health sector.

Ideated by foremost entrepreneur and financial leader, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and backed by one of Africa’s top business leaders and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, AB:HF will identify solutions to Africa’s health challenges with the objective of driving business leadership, strengthening partnerships, and facilitating investments to change the face of healthcare in Africa.

“African leaders now have a stronger sense of urgency to combat the lack of quality health care that Africans endure. The inequality of healthcare available to Africans compared to people in other parts of the globe is vast and unacceptably pervasive. With the cooperation of both the public and private sectors, there is a huge potential to boost health outcomes with significant financial gains,” said Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Co-Chair GBCHealth.

Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group and Chairman, Aliko Dangote Foundation, said: “African Business: Health Forum, promises to be a game changer. Our goal is to mobilize private sector capabilities to save millions of lives by focusing on innovation, partnerships, advocacy, and impact investments.”

Key highlights of the forum is the launch of the Healthcare and Economic Growth in Africa Report and African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth), a coalition that will mobilize a core group of private sector champions through a coordinated platform to advance health outcomes and shape health systems across Africa.

ABCHealth seeks to create a unified African business community that will collaborate with African governments.

Conversations will centre on the findings of the Healthcare and Economic Growth report which underscores the inability of the government to singlehandedly finance Africa’s healthcare sector. It recommends a new model, one in which Public-Private Partnerships collaborate to prioritize around the most significant disease burden and broaden their scope to benefit the health of the whole continent, which is deemed critical to driving long-term economic growth in Africa.

The AB:HF 2019 is convened by GBCHealth, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and Aliko Dangote Foundation, with the objective of driving business leadership, strengthening partnerships, and facilitating investments to change the face of healthcare in Africa.