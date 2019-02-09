Vote APC for Prosperity, Devt, Fashola Urges Nigerians

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Saturday appealed to members of the electorate to vote for all All Progressives Congress(APC) candidates in the Feb.16 and March 2, general election.

Fashola, who made the appeal in a chat with journalists at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, venue of the APC Presidential Campaign rally, urged the people to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready and vote en-masse for APC.

According to him, re-electing APC will bring more prosperity and development, among other things dividends of democracy.

“After voting, please wait behind for it to be counted in your presence. We cannot allow our votes to be rubbished,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the event include the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of APC, Chief Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, APC Lagos Governorship Candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Kebbi, Oyo and Ekiti states, respectively.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari arrived the venue at 2.46p.m. (NAN)