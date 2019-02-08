LBA Announces NPFL Nominees for January

The League Bloggers Awards (LBA) has shortlisted its first nominees for the monthly player and manager’s award in this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Four players and four coaches have been named in the latest announcement by the LBA.

In the running for the player’s award are El-Kanemi Warriors midfielder Abdulrazak Aliyu, FC Ifeanyiubah goalkeeper Chinedu Anozie, Heartland youngster Samuel Nnoshiri and River United’s Wasiu Jimoh.

Aliyu has been instrumental in El-Kanemi’s decent start to the campaign and in the first month of the season, he contributed a goal and assist in his team’s outing in January.

He was a steady influence defensively for El-Kanemi as he provided cover for the back-four by playing in front of them.

Former Abia Warriors stopper Anozie kept five clean sheets in the month under review and did not concede all through the month under review while Nnoshiri was pivotal in Heartland’s superb display. The young attacking midfielder scored once and provided an assist.

Jimoh stood out with a brilliant individual performance in January as he was directly involved in three of four goals scored by Rivers United.

The former 3SC man scored twice and weighed in with an assist and could have had one more assist in the MFM FC game if his cross had not been turned in by the opposing player Austin Opara.

Uche Okagbue of FC Ifeanyiubah, Gbenga Ogunbote of Rangers, Stanley Eguma of Rivers and Heartland’s Mehmet Tayfun Turkmen are in contention for the manager’s award for January.

Eguma and Okagbue led their teams to unbeaten streaks in January while Tayfun and Ogunbote ensured Heartland and Rangers finished in the top-two of their group standings.

The winners for both categories will be announced next week.

LBA JANUARY NOMINEES

PLAYERS

Abdulrazak Aliyu (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Chinedu Anozie (FC Ifeanyiubah)

Samuel Nnoshiri (Heartland)

Wasiu Jimoh (Rivers United)

MANAGERS

Uche Okagbue (FC Ifeanyiubah)

Gbenga Ogunbote (Rangers)

Mehmet Tayfun Turkmen (Heartland)

Stanley Eguma (Rivers United)