Goethe Institut Launches Limbe to Lagos, StoryMakers’ Workshop

Yinka Olatunbosun

This evening in Lagos, the literati will create an intellectual haven at Ouida House, GRA Ikeja as the German cultural centre, Goethe Institut Nigeria launches the book, “Limbe to Lagos: Non-fiction from Cameroon to Nigeria”.

This collection of narrative nonfiction is the outcome of the Literary Exchange project organized by Goethe Institut Lagos and Goethe Institut Cameroon in partnership with Bakwa Magazine and Saraba Magazine.

In the conversations, writers will talk about the modern African reality and share their journey on creative non-fiction and travelling around Cameroon and Nigeria.

Edited by Dami Ajayi, Emmanuel Iduma and Diekashu MacVibah, the narrative documents the inter-cultural life of the two neighboring countries, their shared values and the writers’ perspectives coloured by first-hand experiences.

This book launch is one in the series of literary events lined by the cultural organization for the city. Recently, Goethe Institut Nigeria made a call for Storymakers’ Workshop for children´s Book illustrators and authors with the aim of fostering the development of children’s literature in Nigeria.

This forthcoming workshop is designed for six children´s storybook authors and six illustrators from 17 to 21 March 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria. Ute Krause, one of Germany´s best-known children´s book author and illustrator, alongside Nigerian illustrator Abdulkareem Baba Aminu, will conduct the workshop. The project is curated to promote and support the development of authentic children’s literature that reflects the cultural and social reality in Nigeria.