Forbes Admits Joke Coker into Coaches Council

By Hamid Adedeji

The Chief Executive Officer and Lead Coach of Constellation Coaching Group LLC, Mrs. Joké Coker, was recently admitted into The Forbes Coaches Council, United States.

With this development, Joke Coker has become an official member of Forbes Coaches Council

Mrs. Coker was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience.

Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

“We are honoured to welcome Joké Coker(JC) into the community,” Founder of Forbes Councils, Scott Gerber, said.

“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” Gerber added.

As an accepted member of the Council, Joké has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her and her organisation maintain peak professional influence.

She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Joké will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Additionally, Mrs. Coker will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

In her acceptance speech, Coker said “I am grateful to have been invited to such an exclusive group of global leaders in the coaching community. In representing my organisation Constellation Coaching Group LLC and indeed the crop of excellent Coaches in West Africa and around the world; my aim is to propel continued growth in the impact and appreciation of the life changing work being done by the coaching community in general and further cement Constellation Coaching Group’s Leadership position in propelling people and organizations to being their very best – through executive coaching, team coaching and coach training. At Constellation, we truly believe in the human propensity for excellence – that there is brilliance in everyone and it is our privilege to work (both in the USA and Africa) with our clients to help them excel sustainably.”