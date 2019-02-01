Transfer: FC Barcelona Grabs Falcons’ Star, Asisat Oshoala

Femi Solaja with Agency report

Former African Footballer of the Years and Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, yesterday moved to another level in her professional career after moving to Barcelona FC Ladies on loan.

According to reports monitored Barcelona’s official website, the loan contract will last till June this year from Chinese club, Dalian Quanjian.

The 24-year-old Nigerian, who was part of Super Falcons wining team at the African Women Nations Football tournament in Ghana late last year arrived in Barcelona yesterday morning for the routine medical checks and then signed her contract in the President’s Office at the Camp Nou.

The Director responsible for the women section at Camp Nou, Maria Teixidor, and Sports Manager, Markel Zubizarreta, witnessed the brief ceremony.

Oshoala was African Footballer of the Year on three occasions (2017, 2016 & 2014) and won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the Under-20 World Cup in 2014 and was top goal-scorer in the Chinese Super League in 2017.

She’s quick and powerful (1.73 m and 70 kg) and has previous experience in European football at Arsenal (2016) and Liverpool (2015).

“This is obviously one of the best clubs in the world. The team has a great history and wonderful football mentality,” she said after she completed her switch.

“I am excited about playing with Vicky Losada again. She’s a great midfielder, with a lot of energy and skill. I also met Fabiana in China and she helped me to make this decision.

“My goal is to strengthen the team and help them to win and make history. This is a fantastic opportunity because I’m sure something big will happen here,” concludes the Falcons player.