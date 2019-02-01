Atiku Promises to Complete Abandoned Ports in Delta, Second Niger Bridge

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to complete the abandoned sea ports in Delta State, as well as the second Niger Bridge.

The presidential candidate of the PDP has also promised that he would work for the people of the South-east geo political zone if elected president of Nigeria.

The former vice president made the commitments yesterday in Asaba, Delta State capital, and Onitsha, Anambra State yesterday, at the party’s presidential campaign rallies.

“Now my brothers and sisters in Delta State, I am proud to be here today. I want to thank you very much for being loyal to PDP. Now, let me tell you, my commitment to Delta State is unwavering; if you elect me as your president, your sea ports that have been abandoned, will be reactivated. I will make sure that those ports are working and create jobs for Deltans. I promised you this.

“Secondly, all the infrastructural facilities that have been abandoned by the federal government, because you are PDP, will be completed. You have been loyal to PDP and we will repay your loyalty. I will complete the second Niger Bridge, whether I like it or not. You know why? My wife here is from Onitsha; so I have to complete it. They deceived you,’ we will complete it for you. So, I appeal to you to vote PDP all through.”

Also, the Director General of the campaign and Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said that in 15 days’ time, Nigerians would re-write history of this country and change its direction.

He noted that the APC-led federal government has failed, adding that it is time for Nigerians to vote them out and bring in the man that knows the job.

“They promised us that they will make the economy better, is the economy better now? They told us that they will make security better, are you safer now? They told the youths and the future generations of this country that they will provide jobs, is there job? So my people of Delta State, there is option; when person fail you, send them out,” Saraki said.

On his part, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, urged Nigerians to vote out President Buhari, who he said has allowed cabal to hijack his government.

“He went to Germany and said Western Germany; you can imagine that. He came to Delta and handed over his mandate to Great Ogboru. It is finished now; which mandate and which campaign is he campaigning for? Then he went to Onitsha and called Anambra State – East Central. Haba! Buhari is analogue; we need digital president and Atiku is that digital President we are looking for.”

Atiku who was also in Onitsha, reminded the people of Onitsha that they were his in-laws, adding that he cannot afford to abandon the people of the zone, who gave him a wife.

“I am not here to campaign but to inform you that your son, Peter Obi and your daughter are the real contestants. I am in the minority.

“You asked me to complete second Niger Bridge; that I’ll do because of my wife. With Peter Obi as the vice president, be rest assured that all the roads in the region will be completed too,” he said.

He called on the people to get their PVCs ready to vote out President Buhari and the APC government on February 16, while urging them to vote for all PDP candidates.

Earlier, the campaign train had berthed at the palace of the traditional ruler of Onitsha Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, where the presidential candidate and his running mate received royal blessings from the monarch.