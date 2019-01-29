Buhari Meets Mbaka in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mbaka, who came into the villa in a private maroon BMW car, was accompanied by a lady.

The outcome of the meeting between the president and Mbaka, which lasted for about 35 minutes, was unknown at the time of filing this report.

Mbaka, who did not speak to journalists after the meeting, was once quoted as saying: “President Buhari is change, but former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is `bureau de change’.’’

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections.

Mbaka was also recently quoted in the social media as calling on Buhari to effect changes in his leadership style to cushion the hardships experienced by citizens.

“So, let the will of God be done in Nigeria. It is like what I have been saying Buhari change or you will be changed,’’ he said while addressing members of his Adoration Ministry.

However, Mbaka, during one of his sermons, predicted electoral victory for the president in the forthcoming general election as he did in 2015.