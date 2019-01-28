Police Sgt, Two Others Killed in Edo Cult War

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Police Sergeant identified as Oisa Monday Ehigie and two of his cult members were said to have been killed on Saturday night at Nomayo Junction, Upper Sakponba road, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State.

Last Monday, the police orderly to the Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha LGA in the state, Dr. Eric Osayande, was killed in a similar incident..

Also, last week, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Owan West constituency, Micheal Ohio Ezomo, was abducted while his police orderly was killed.

It was further learnt that the deceased police officer’s parents have been warning him to stop his cult activities even after becoming a police officer but to no avail.

Edo State Commissioner, of Police, Hakeem Olusegun Odumosun, who confirmed the incident said it was a cult killing, adding that the deceased police officer was a cultist.

Acording to him, “It was alleged that the officer belong to a cult group; he was fighting on the side of his cult group with rival cult group.

“That was what led to his death. Three people lost their lives in the fight – the police officer and two others. I have gone to see his family. It is a cult killing and the officer is a cultist,” he said.

He said efforts were ongoing to arrest the killers, warning that cultist will have no hiding place in the state.

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has called on the Edo State Commissioner of Police to arrest killers of its Youth Leader in Ukhomedokha Ward 10 of Etsako East LGA, Mr. Godday Etu.

The party alleged that Etu was killed last Saturday by some APC youths in the locality.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said Etu was attacked with a matchet and later died in a hospital at Auchi, headquarters of Estako West LGA.

According to the statement, “This dastardly act we are informed was carried out by marauding and unruly APC youths allegedly led by one Pius.

“Reports reaching us suggest that Pius attacked him with a machete around 1a.m early Saturday morning. Godday died later in a hospital in Auchi from wounds sustained.

“We are calling on the Commissioner of Police, to as a matter of urgency, rebuild trust and confidence by ensuring all those connected with the murder are brought to book as these APC members are emboldened by the perceived cover they believe they enjoy from the state government and state police command. They think they are untouchable!

“We appeal to our party members to be law-abiding while awaiting appropriate action by security agencies.”

But in a swift response to the accusation, the state Chairman of APC, Mr. Anselm Ojezua, said the APC is not a violent party.

Ojezua urged the PDP not to drag the APC into its internal wrangling.

His words, “I have not heard about any killing but violence is not our character.

“If the PDP has intra-party problems, they should not drag us into it.”