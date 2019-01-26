Thugs Attack SDP Senatorial Candidate   

Some political thugs yesterday allegedly attacked Kogi East Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Victor Adoje leaving several people injured at Ejule in Kogi State The Senatorial candidate was allegedly attacked by some suspected supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ejule in Ofu local government council of the state. According to the press statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of a Political Pressure Group known as Kogi Youths Masses Advocacy Group, Mallam Ahmed Suleiman, he mentioned that in the last two weeks at Ejule in Ofu Local government council while Dr. Victor Adoji and his supporters were holding consultation, some elements believed to be working for the APC attacked the venue with sophisticated weapons shooting sporadically and in the melee scores were wounded, canopies, chairs were destroyed and vandalized. “Not done with their evil machinations, just last week Dr. Victor Adoji’s supporters in Anyigba while holding their meeting were also chased away by the gun throttling thugs of APC.”