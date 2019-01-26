Raji, Questions How Buhari Obtained CCT Order

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Reacting, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ahmed Raji, said while the President claimed he had relied on the exparte order issued by the CCT, the question remains how did the order come about. He further submitted that it is pertinent to ask whether the order was properly and regularly issued

On the question on whether the said order can be reversed or set aside, Raji categorically emphasized that, “Any exparte order can be set aside especially when Parties have already joined issues on the point and matter already adjourned to a later date”.

Chairman of the CCT Danladi Umar had at the last sitting after refusing to obey 4 different courts orders asking him to stay proceedings in the trial of Onnoghen, adjourned till Monday, January 28 to take Onnoghen’s motion challenging the tribunal’s jurisdiction to hear the matter.