Lola Rae’s Shot At Creativity

Beautiful singer Lola Rae, whose real name is Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton, on her birthday posted some cute pictures of herself with her baby, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Lola Rae, the British-Ghanaian descent turned a year older on January 20 and took to social media to have fun with the creative images. In the photos she displayed on her Instagram page, the baby mama is seen posing with her child whom she had with pop star, Tekno (Augustine Miles Kelechi). Lola Rae and Tekno welcomed their daughter back in May 2018. In one of the photos, the baby is strapped to her back as she takes a walk through a market scene.

She captioned the photos: “Happy Birthday to Me, Another year by his grace… Super thankful this year I have the best present right on my back. . . The Skye use to be the limit now she’s on my Hip.” Both music stars stunned their fans when their baby arrived last year as they were able to some extent, keep their relationship private. Then Tekno had subtly confirmed the delivery via a photo of his hand on the baby with the caption, “Skye”.

Apparently, he had tried to announce the arrival of his daughter, without giving a hint of who the mother was until he posted another photo of his long-time lover, Lola Rae with the caption, “You are the strongest!!! I love you.” Occasionally, the singers have posted pictures of the adorable baby girl to the delight of their followers.

The Britain’s Got Talent reality show contestant, for whatever reason, had said during a chat with an online radio platform, ‘I am not getting married until I am 32’, adding that she would never date an artiste. But that was before she met the ‘Pana’ crooner (26) and her now 28. The singer, songwriter, dancer caught public attention with her debut single ‘Watch My Ting Go’.

It received critical acclaim and thus earned her a nomination for Most Promising Female Act to Watch at the 2013 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

As a follow up to that recognition, she released ‘Fi mi le’, a collaboration with singer Iyanya. In 2014, she released a colourful video popping with ethnic African prints for ‘Fi mi le’.

She also featured in a couple of tracks by other artistes including the ‘We are one Africa’ song, which also featured Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Sarkodie; before a break and returned again in January 2015 with ‘You know What My Name Is’. After more than a year of no releases, the singing diva returned to the music scene again in 2016 with the release of a new song titled ‘One time’.

The new song is reggae rock-steady blended with elements of Caribbean music. She would later acknowledge sometime last year that she was not really ready to pursue a career in music at the time she relocated to Nigeria, but would admit that she was humbled by such experience as she thought she would be very successful. “Once I started to focus on myself, the music I started to make now. Honestly, I just thank God. I wasn’t ready before.

“I never used to speak about the struggle of music. Forget the packaging, music has been tough. I was born in Nigeria, Lagos, Obalende. I moved here (UK) towards the end of secondary school. When I wanted to make music, I had to go back to Lagos. So I moved to Lagos, I thought I would walk up in the spot and… gonna blow. I was blowing dust. Living in Naija and pursuing music is no joke.

“Shout out to everyone that is hustling there because God humbled me in Nigeria. I was humbled.

“I’ve been through so many ups and downs and one thing I have learnt is that everyone’s time frame of how things will work out and how things work out is different. Don’t give up. I have been through so many ups and downs. By now I should have given up.”

Rae’s entertainment career started off as a dancer with a member of the dance group Mystikal. In 2010, Mystikal auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent. Rae sang in the competition and judge Simon Cowell singled Mystikal out at the semi-final of the competition. Upon the end of the competition, Mystikal was signed to Syco for a year. Rae turned down an invitation to The X Factor in order to pursue a solo career as a singer.