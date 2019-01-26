Enugwu Ukwu Loses Enyi

Sam Ekpe

The death has occurred of Chief PJC Nwokafor, Enyi Enugwu Ukwu na Umunri, a prominent community leader in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area in Anambra State of. He was aged 59 years.

An exceptionally brilliant student, He passed the West African School Examination WASC with 9 A’s and joined the staff of Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority (AIRBDA) in 1981. He rose through the ranks to the position of Executive Director Finance and Administration in the Authority and retired in 2016 after 35 years of meritorious service.

He played leading roles in the social and economic development of Enugwu Ukwu where he organized the famous Iguaro festival in the town in the past three years before his sudden death on December 27, 2018.

He had previously served the town as the Government-Appointed Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Town Union and Secretary of the Iluogbo Commission which arranged the welfare of elder statesmen of the town who attained 80 years and above.

In his tribute to his memory, the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, described Chief Nwokafor as a catalyst of many development projects in the town whose gap created by his death will be very difficult to fill.

Similarly, His Majesty Igwe Ralph Ekpeh Eze Enugwu Ukwu na Igwe Umundu described him as an elephant in name and in deed in Enugwu Ukwu who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of any project he was involved in just to move the town forward.

The remains of the deceased will be laid to rest on Friday February 8th 2019 after funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Enugwu Ukwu.

Pix: Chief Peter.jpg