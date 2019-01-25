NCS Seme Command Raked in N6.2bn in 2018

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it generated into the federal government coffers a total of N6.294 billion in 2018.

The command in a statement said its enforcement unit’s aggressive anti-smuggling drive against smugglers and non-compliant stakeholders lead to a total of 1,119 seizures with a duty paid value (DPV) of N1.394 billion

“The seizures include the following items: 37,568 bags of 50kg foreign rice which is equivalent to over 63 Trailers of rice with DPV of N876,085,760. 1,072 X 50litres Jerry Cans of vegetable oil with a DPV of N13,675,650, 169 vehicles with a DPV of N367,589,475. 1,570 X 50kg Bags of sugar with a DPV of N6,594,000, General merchandise (10,439 items) worth N100,773,668. 2,300 Cartons of Poultry Products with a DPV of N20,700,000, 168 pieces of used tyres with a DPV of N768,600, 3,954 litres of Petroleum Products with a DPV of N217,470.

“119 parcels of hard drugs/Narcotics: all successfully handed over to NDLEA. It will delight you to know that one of the suspects (Difo Kenneth Cornelius) who was transferred to the NDLEA Seme Command in August 2018 has been imprisoned for a term of 2yrs (on 30th November 2018) for unlawful possession of 7kgs of Cannabis Sativa,” he said.

In export, he said the total free on board (FOB) value of goods exported from January to December 2018 stood at N14,612,402,601.07 with a total NESS payment of N73,061,986.42

“ETLS- 2, 744 Trucks were recorded for the period under review, and the revenue realized (1 per cent CISS) stood at N88,288,514.75, The revenue was generated from the importation of Cadbury hot-chocolate, Unilever Blue band, Unilever BBM tub/lid, Binding wires etc. Baggage – a total of 1,078 vehicles were given Lasse Passe from January to December 2018; and e-payment realised stood at N569,411,002.00 under baggage assessment.

“Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Financing of Terrorism- the grand total inward declarations for the year under review stood at 767,102,805CFA Goldbar worth, 2,455,600 Dollars, 25,000 Euros and 2,200,000.00 Naira; Thus providing statistical data to the Government as required by law.

“Legal – seven cases are in various stages of prosecution at the courts for the period under review. There are three judgements given in the Command’s favour. The successful prosecution of the suspects will serve as a deterrent and in due course the command will be a no-go area for such illegalities by the economic saboteurs, “the Command’s Comptroller, Uba Mohammed said.

The command’s helmsman re-stated that the command would deploy more strategies to ensure that all revenue leakages are blocked and stakeholders who are ready to comply with proper procedures and guidelines are adequately sensitized to take advantage of the legitimate process in their transactions.

He affirmed that the command is ready to explore all avenues in order to ensure that the new target for the year is not only met but exceeded with the inauguration and resumption of operations at the new Joint border post.

The Customs Area Controller reiterated his commitment to continue sanitising the border command to meet with other international standards. He further warned officers and men of the command not to compromise, but should be committed to the implementation of government fiscal policies.

Mohammed attributed the success to the commitment and dedication of the officers and men of the command who were ready to sacrifice their lives in the midst of intimidation and threats.