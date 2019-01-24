Minimum Wage Bill : Senate Sets up 8-man Ad-hoc Committee

Bill passes second reading

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday constituted an eight- man ad-hoc committee to consider the National Minimum Wage Bill sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

The ad-hoc committee, which is to look into the provisions of the Bill which passed second reading at Senate plenary on Thursday, and headed by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye, has two weeks to submit its report to the Senate.

Other members of the committee as announced by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, are Senators Abu Ibrahim, Shehu Sani, Sam Egwu, Suleiman Adokwe, Francis Alimekehna, Adeola Olamilekan and Binta Garba.

